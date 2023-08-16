Suspect identified in Glenn Heights shooting, considered armed and dangerous

Wesley Warren Birdine has been identified as a suspect in a shooting that happened in Gleen Heights, Texas on Aug. 10.

Birdine is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached according to a press release from Glenn Heights Police Department.

He was last seen driving a burgundy 2012 Nissan Maxima with a Texas license plate RXT-6641. Anyone who sees Birdine should immediately call 911.

The Glenn Heights Police Department has two arrest warrants out for the 28-year-old male suspect.

Glenn Heights police responded to a call on Aug. 10 at approximately 1:00 p.m. reporting shots fired on the 2700 block of Malibu Court. When police arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds according to a report released by Glenn Heights Police Department.

The victims’ conditions were not released, but they were transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about Birdine’s whereabouts should call Glenn Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972.223.1690 ext. 260.

