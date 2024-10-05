Suspect dead in police shooting in east Plano: Police

An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting involving police in east Plano.
Police say they were called to a disturbance at around 4:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of 14th Street near E. Plano Parkway.
Details are limited but police tell NBC 5 a suspect is dead, and another person has been taken to the hospital.
There is no threat to the public, police said.
The scene was still active as of 9:30 p.m. Friday.
