Suspect dead in police shooting in east Plano: Police

By Meredith Yeomans

An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting involving police in east Plano.

Police say they were called to a disturbance at around 4:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of 14th Street near E. Plano Parkway.

Details are limited but police tell NBC 5 a suspect is dead, and another person has been taken to the hospital.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

The scene was still active as of 9:30 p.m. Friday.

