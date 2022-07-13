Suspect Dead in Grand Prairie Officer-Involved Shooting

A 31-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting happened in Grand Prairie earlier Wednesday afternoon, the police department confirmed in a press release.

Grand Prairie police responded to a check welfare call at a residence on the 2200 block of Sara Jane Parkway where the caller reported she was afraid for her daughter's safety due to previous domestic violence instances involving the suspect, 31-year-old Romayne Manuel.

Upon arrival, officers located Manuel and attempted to detain him. Manuel refused the officer's instructions and fled toward a vehicle he had allegedly stolen the night before. As officers tried to physically detain him, Manuel opened a driver's side seat and retrieved a handgun. An officer then shot Manuel who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office Officer-Involved Shooting Team responded to the scene and is conducting an independent investigation and the officers involved have been placed on routine administrative leave