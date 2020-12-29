Dallas

Suspect Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of 28-Year-Old Dallas Man

The charges have been upgraded from aggravated assault to murder

Metro

One man is dead after a shooting in Dallas on Nov. 18, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 2728 Cedar Springs Road at approximately 11:22 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 28-year-old Mark Albert Mitchell Martin, shot at the location.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 2 hours ago

Air Quality Monitors Being Installed in 9 Dallas Neighborhoods

The victim was transported to an area hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, police said.

According to police, the suspect, 25-year-old Isaac Matthew David Aguirre, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

On Sunday, Dec. 13, the victim died from his injuries, and the case was reassigned to the Homicide Unit, police said.

Police said detectives have issued an arrest warrant for Aguirre, and the charges have been upgraded from aggravated assault to murder.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Departmentshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us