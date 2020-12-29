Suspect Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of 28-Year-Old Dallas Man

One man is dead after a shooting in Dallas on Nov. 18, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 2728 Cedar Springs Road at approximately 11:22 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 28-year-old Mark Albert Mitchell Martin, shot at the location.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, police said.

According to police, the suspect, 25-year-old Isaac Matthew David Aguirre, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, the victim died from his injuries, and the case was reassigned to the Homicide Unit, police said.

Police said detectives have issued an arrest warrant for Aguirre, and the charges have been upgraded from aggravated assault to murder.