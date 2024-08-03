Suspect at large after shooting at Euless apartments leads to SWAT standoff

A suspect accused in a shooting at an apartment complex is on the run following a standoff with the Euless Police Department and SWAT Saturday morning.

The shooting, which happened around 10:15 a.m. at the Hillside Village Apartments in the 300 block of Vine Street, left a woman hospitalized after she suffered from a gunshot wound.

Police said the woman was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

It was first reported that the suspected shooter was inside the complex, prompting a heavy presence of Euless police officers and the SWAT team.

Authorities later told NBC 5 that they learned the suspect was not on the property after making contact.

There is no word on what led to the shooting, and the police department has not revealed any details about the suspect's identity or description.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back with NBC 5 for the latest news.