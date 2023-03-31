Suspect Arrested in Grapevine Road Rage Shooting: Police

Grapevine Police have arrested a man in connection with a Friday morning road rage shooting where a woman was shot through the neck during rush hour.

Officers served an arrest warrant to 30-year-old Brandon Leotta Rutt early Saturday morning. The Euless resident now faces charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

A 27-year-old woman entered the southbound lanes of SH-121 near Bass Pro Drive near the merge with SH-114 at about 7:15 a.m., according to police.

At that moment, she encountered an aggressive driver already traveling on 121. The two became involved in a road rage confrontation.

The woman survived the shooting and gave the police her account and a description of the shooting. It is possible the woman may have cut off the suspect, according to police. The two drivers began driving next to each other, the suspect then drove in front of the woman, then pulled back up next to her silver Honda CRV.

Police said the man then pointed a small pistol at her and fired. The bullet went through the woman’s neck.

She safely pulled over on the shoulder of the highway as the man kept driving away.

Paramedics transported the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Grapevine detectives and police used information from both the victim, a witness and surveillance video. Officials worked throughout the night to obtain evidence and ensure their findings were correct and had enough evidence to arrest Rutt.