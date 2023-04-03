Suspect Arrested in Daylight Attack of Lewisville Woman: Police

A Lewisville woman said she was followed home and attacked by a man. The Lewisville Police Department confirmed the incident and on Tuesday, made an arrest.

Gregory Govon Jones, 23, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury. Jones' bond is currently set at $5,000.

Toy said the attack happened while she walked home on March 22 in broad daylight.

“I walked my daughter to school because my car wasn't working,” Toy said.

The walk home was only a few blocks along Corporate Drive in Lewisville.

"I hear footsteps behind me, and like, me being a paranoid person, I'm like, 'Oh, my God, there's someone following me,' but there's kids walking down this street," Toy said. "So I'm like, 'No, I'm fine. I'm not going to turn around,' you know? Like, I'm just thinking I'm paranoid."

Toy said she was so nervous she almost missed her street.

"I don't hear footsteps behind me. So, I'm like, 'OK, I'm almost home,'" Toy said.

As soon as I saw there was someone running behind me, I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to die' Lisette Toy

However, feet away from her doorstep, she realized someone had followed her.

"I'm going towards my door, and then I hear footsteps approaching me. It's like I hear, like, really fast footsteps."

The attack was recorded on her Ring doorbell.

"I just looked at him, and I started screaming," Toy said. "As soon as I saw there was someone running behind me, I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to die.'"

NBCDFW.com

Toy said she pushed open the door of her home as the man punched her.

"He did hit me. Yeah. In the corner," Toy said. "He pushed me to the ground. He was punching me."

In less than five seconds, the suspect ran off northbound on Teakwood Lane.

"As soon as I started screaming, there was a neighbor outside," Toy said. "The neighbors saw him following me. There's a neighbor a few houses down. When I was walking the sidewalk, the reason why I didn't hear footsteps behind me was because he was walking in the middle of the street following me."

Neighbors were not able to catch up with the man. Toy filed a police report shortly after the incident and provided the video clip however, an arrest has not been made.

In an email, a spokesperson for Lewisville Police Department said an officer thought he recognized the man in the surveillance video as someone who had committed a similar offense on a different woman and at a different location.

Toy said she is still shaken and worries there may be more victims if an arrest is not made soon.

“I hope they catch him. I hope whatever he's going through, I hope he can fix that,” Toy said. “I always heard like, 'You need to carry pepper spray. You need to carry a Taser,' and I'm just like, 'Really?' Like, it's not that bad, but obviously, it is that bad.”

Lewisville Police offered the following safety tips: