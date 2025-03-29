Suspect arrested in brazen Dallas attack on bride-to-be

A man has been arrested in connection with a brazen attack on a bride-to-be.

Dallas police say Trevon Woodards, 27, was arrested in Bedford on Friday.

He faces an aggravated assault charge for alleged attacks near Gaston and Good Latimer near Deep Ellum.



Woodards is accused of punching Canada Rinaldi, 27, in the face as she and a group of friends walked toward their Uber on Floyd Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday.



Rinaldi was in town from Oklahoma for a bachelorette trip. She’s getting married in April.



Rinaldi suffered a broken nose, three broken teeth and needed stitches in her forehead.



One of the bridesmaids, Kelly Peralta, says she was also struck by the suspect when she tried to help Rinaldi.



Peralta suffered a black eye and swelling.



Woodards was identified by police on Friday afternoon, hours before his arrest.



“It’s really relieving,” said Rinaldi.

Stephanie Keller Hudiburg is executive director of the Deep Ellum Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes public safety in the area.

“It’s a community that has a very passionate response to safety and cares deeply. We have a community safety plan for that reason,” said Keller Hudiburg.

The Deep Ellum Community Safety Plan includes a SeeSay app where the public can report a variety of issues and problems. Keller Hudiburg says the Foundation also has security working around the clock, along with more than 100 security cameras in and around Deep Ellum.



“We are grateful,” Keller Hudiburg told NBC 5 in response to the arrest.

Three photos of Woodards released by Dallas police Friday show him on a DART platform, a police body camera image of Woodards during an interaction with him at Target on March 21, and a mugshot of Woodards from February after he violated probation on a previous assault charge. It was recommended that he spend 10 days in jail.

“I don't think that he’s an awful person; I think that he just needs help,” said Rinaldi. “I think he still has to pay the price for what he did.”