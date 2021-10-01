Survivors Share Importance of Support as Breast Cancer Awareness Month Begins

October 1st marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Skylines will light up pink, supporters will proudly wear ribbons and people will walk both in honor of those who’ve survived and in memory of those lost.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

For breast cancer survivors, the recognition is just one part of the support they leaned on to get through their fight and that they now provide for those just beginning.

Lisa Moore was 27 years old when her OBGYN found a lump.

She had two little ones at home and was years away from needing to schedule routine mammograms.

"When you say cancer, that's a really big C. So to me, I just felt death, that I wasn't going to make it,” said Moore.

But Moore came out on the other side, not just once but four times.

She credits her faith and the support of family, friends and other survivors.

"My kids are grown and married. My daughter’s a doctor. I have two beautiful grandkids. And you know, I’m just blessed, and I don’t take life for granted," said Moore.

Perhaps that's the power of a month dedicated to raising awareness for the disease, an organization like Susan G. Komen and Fort Worth’s More than Pink Walk, which takes place virtually this Saturday.

22 years after her own diagnosis and the depression and PTSD that followed, Dorothy Head has found purpose in helping others navigate the path she's already walked.

"It's kind of cyclical. Then comes along a lady that's just been diagnosed and you're passing on what you've learned. She goes along wither her treatment or surgery, whatever she needs to do, and she’s helping the next woman,” said Head.

Then, there are the men.

Richard Williams caught his lump in the shower. He pointed it out at a doctor’s appointment. And when they called for a biopsy, Williams opted to have it removed.

Chemotherapy, radiation and Tamoxifen followed.

Today, he speaks to others, letting men know they’re just as susceptible to the disease.

"I felt like, to me, maybe God gave me the cancer only to let other men know, you can get it,” said Williams.

All three will tell you, in the battle against cancer, knowledge and awareness are key.

"For doing the walk and participating in the walk to give hope to others that we beat this dreadful disease, you can do it. Just hang in there. We'll win this together, and it's not the end. It's not the end,” said Moore.

Fort Worth’s More than Pink Walk kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday.

This year’s event will be virtual with organizers encouraging teams to walk or race wherever they are.

The Dallas race will follow on October 23.