Survivors of 9/11 to be Honored in Fort Worth on Friday

The Fort Worth Police Department, Fort Worth Fire Department, and Brotherhood for the Fallen will honor and recognize the police officers and fire fighters who were at Ground Zero in New York City on September 11, 2001.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Hillwood Airways will charter an aircraft that will fly approximately 40 New York City Police Department and Fire Department New York survivors to Fort Worth on Friday for a weekend of recognition and celebration of their service.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Servicemembers have the option to bring one family member each.

On Thursday at 11 a.m., Hillwood Airways will unveil the customized airplane that will be going to New York to pick up the guests.

The unveiling ceremony will take place at Hillwood Airways, located at 13537 Heritage Trace Parkway in Fort Worth.

Hillwood Airways will arrive from New York with the guests on Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Approximately 75 guests from NYPD and FDNY will be welcomed and recognized at Hangar 3 at Alliance Airport, located at14137 Aviator Way in Fort Worth, Texas 76177.

A brief news conference will take place after the guests arrive.