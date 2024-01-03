For the first time, the survivor of a hit-and-run crash that killed her sister is speaking publicly.



“What happened that night? Did you just not realize you hit us?” asked Krystal Edwards.



It happened near DFW International Airport in December 2023.

Susan Simmons, 57, had just been picked up from the airport by Edwards, her sister.



“I’m not a very judgmental person. I’m a very forgiving person, but I want to be able to let them know what they've done to this family,” said Edwards.

From Longview, Simmons was a wife, mom, grandma, and a certified nursing assistant who flew back to DFW International Airport on Dec. 21 after helping a patient relocate to Oregon.

“I went to pick her up at the airport so we'd have a two-and-a-half hour drive having sister time,” said Edwards.

But minutes after leaving the airport near the eastbound ramp to Highway 183, Edwards says she hit a pothole and swerved her truck off the road, stopping on an embankment.

When she tried to re-enter the roadway, she says she got stuck in mud and then called a tow truck.



The tow truck driver said he was about thirty minutes away.



“That's the last thing I remember,” recalled Edwards.

Fort Worth police say the sisters were struck by a pick-up truck that ran off the road around 7:05 p.m. and then kept going.

Edwards spent more than a week in the hospital and is facing a months-long recovery. She broke both legs and a shoulder blade, and after learning about the death of her sister, she broke her heart.

“I would just like for them to come forward so we can have closure for my sister and for myself and for my family,” said Edwards. “We've lost a big part of our family.”



Police say a Toyota Tundra struck the sisters, and the driver's side mirror is missing.



Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4884.