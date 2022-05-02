Survivor of Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Speaks Out as Suspect Remains on the Run

Dallas police are still searching for the suspect in a fatal wrong-way crash that killed two teenage siblings.

Crystal Pineda, 16, and Andres Pineda, 15, were on their way to get tacos with friends when police say they were struck head-on in the 13900 block of Esperanza Road.

A growing memorial marks the spot where they lost their lives in the crash just after 9 p.m. Friday. It’s a night Miguel Guerrero, 14, spends every waking moment reliving.

“I have stitches all over my face, most of it's just scraped off skin,” Guerrero said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The high school freshman says he was one of five friends headed to a food truck Friday night when Dallas police say they were struck by a speeding, wrong-way driver.

Police are looking for the man who they say left the scene of a wrong-way crash that left two teens dead in North Dallas.

“All I can remember is the headlights coming at us and I fell unconscious,” Guerrero said.

The suspect was driving a Maroon GMC pick-up truck which was left at the scene.

In images police released, he's seen walking around the truck after the crash before police say he ran off without checking on the victims.

On April 29, 2022, at approximately 9:04 p.m., the suspect vehicle, a maroon 2009 GMC Sierra pick-up truck, bearing Texas license plate number RHF3302, was driving at a high rate of speed southbound in the 13900 block of Esperanza Road in the northbound lane of traffic. pic.twitter.com/PTxSJJZzcp — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 30, 2022

Crystal, in the driver seat, and Andres in the passenger seat, later died, police said.

Eloisia Morales is their mother.

“At least if he’d have tried to get my girl, my boy, probably they wouldn't have passed away, maybe they could've been here with [me] instead of just some pictures,” Morales said tearfully.

The family is keeping the kids’ memories alive with a memorial inside their home.

Morales is pleading for anyone with information about the suspect, identified as Faustino Membreno Rivera, to come forward.

“I just want justice for my kids because it’s not fair,” Morales said.

Guerrero says good Samaritans freed him from the SUV he was in before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Despite stitches and wounds to his face, he says it isn't physical injuries causing the most pain. It’s the loss of his friends.

“My heart definitely,” Guerrero said.

The siblings both attended J.J. Pearce High School in Richardson.

In a letter to parents, Carrie Breedlove, the school's principal, said a team of counselors will be on hand to help people cope with the loss.

Dallas police are asking anyone who knows where the suspect is, to contact Det. Kenneth Watson at 214-671-0015 or kenneth.watson@dallascityhall.com with reference to case #075383-2022.

Rivera is described as a heavy-set Latin male, possibly in his 40s who was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and pants.