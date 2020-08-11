Clear the Shelters

Surviving Chickens from Fort Worth Crash Need Homes

Chickens that survived after a highway crash are in need of homes according to the Fort Worth Animal Care and Control shelter.

A truck pulling a livestock trailer carrying about 200 to 250 chickens was involved in a wreck Friday night on Interstate 30, according to Fort Worth Animal Care and Control.

The surviving chickens were taken to the Fort Worth shelter.

"With the help of Fort Worth Police Department, we were able to catch the surviving 25 chickens and bring them to safety at our shelter," according to a FWACC Facebook post.

Staff members built a temporary coop for the hens.

They said the birds are "very easy to handle and could be pets - maybe even egg-laying."

To contact Fort Worth Animal Care and Control for more information, go to their Facebook page or click here.

