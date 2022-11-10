Surveillance Video Captures Break-In at Family-Owned Tattoo Business in Grand Prairie

The owners of a Grand Prairie tattoo shop hope surveillance video will help catch three thieves who broke into the shop early Monday morning, took expensive equipment and vandalized the place.

The video shows a 4-door black pickup backing up to Good Pain Tattoos in the 100 block of Northeast 4th Street at about 5:30 a.m. Three young men get out and start breaking down the door.

The camera even recorded them talking.

"Come here. I need you to hold it right here so I can cut it,” one of them said.

Once inside, the trio appeared to be armed and started grabbing things, including the expensive tattoo machines.

NBCDFW.com

"The machines alone are $25,000 to $30,000,” owner Ruben Ambriz said. “There's a lot of other stuff that was taken."

The video is hard to watch for Ambriz, who owns the shop with his daughter.

"It's a toolbox to them but for him, it's his whole life,” Kati Ambriz said. “It's heartbreaking."

NBCDFW.com

"It was devastating,” Ruben Ambriz said. “I come in and everything I've worked for and see my personal items I've had for 25 years gone. Yeah, it's heartbreaking."

Not only did the thieves take stuff, but they also left the shop in shambles. They even smashed an iPad.

"I'm down but you've got to stay up and keep going. It's a hit but I've been hit before, but this is the worst. This is my dream so I've got to keep it going."

Anyone with any information on the suspects’ identities is urged to call Grand Prairie Police at 972-237-8790.