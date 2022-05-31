Supreme Court to Decide Whether Civil Rights Trial Against Dallas Officers Can Proceed

The Supreme Court of the United States is expected to decide as early as Tuesday on whether a federal civil rights trial should proceed against four Dallas police officers involved in the death of a man back in 2016.

A federal appeals court ruled back in January that qualified immunity should not protect the officers from potential liability resulting from the death of Tony Timpa, a man with mental illness who died after being restrained for nearly 14 minutes.

Timpa is the one who called 911 to report that he was off his medication and that he needed help.

Body camera footage released by Dallas police, following a lawsuit by our partners at the Dallas Morning News, shows the officers in question restraining Timpa by placing him in handcuffs, with his hands bound behind his back, and pinning his back, shoulders, and neck to the ground.

In the video, Timpa can be heard pleading for help more than 30 times before he lost consciousness and was pronounced dead minutes later.

A Dallas County grand jury indicted three of the officers on misdemeanor charges of deadly conduct before District Attorney John Creuzot dropped those charges in 2019.

The current legal matter is the question of whether the officers violated Timpa’s civil rights.