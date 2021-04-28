Superheroes Visit Children's Health Patients for ‘Cape Day'

On Wednesday afternoon, Batman and Spiderman dangled outside windows at Children's Health in Dallas; the ultimate socially distant visit.

"Who doesn't want to wear a superhero cape, right," said Children's Medical Center Foundation President Brent Christopher.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Children's Health's Cape Day coincides with National Superhero Day for a reason.

"That superhero represents hope for a tough situation," Christopher said. "They represent a chance at victory...and overcoming some really tough battles."

The patients at Children's Heath are all fighting some kind of battle. For 7-year-old A'Zyriah Brown or ZaZa, as she's known, it was T-cell leukemia.

"When you get bad news like that, it pretty much makes you tap into putting on the cape and actually seeing what's within you, what power you really have," said Brown's mother Shequila Lemons.

"Even on her weak days and on her bad days she was strong."

Brown flexed her biceps as she listened to her mother speak. "Yeah," she whispered.

Brown got a bone marrow transplant from her 5-year-old brother Ayden Brown, a perfect match.

"Ayden says he gave her 'his juices,'" Lemon said laughing.

Brown is the poster child for this year's Cape Day campaign. In the photos, she is donned in a cape and gold boxing gloves, delivering cancer a knockout punch.

"It's about hope," Christopher said. "We all need that sense of hope."

Children's Health's Red Balloon League raises money to buy capes for young patients, as well as money for patient care and research. For more information, or if you'd like to donate, click here.