Super Bowl Ad Features 9-Year-Old Girl From Wylie

Alexa Bibb, 9, loves football. Her favorite team is the Dallas Cowboys. So, when she had her chance to enter a contest that could land her at the Super Bowl, she just had to do it.

“She actually plays flag football,” said Alyssa Bibb, Alexa’s mom. “There were 18,000 kids who entered into the contest. She had to submit a 60-second video to the NFL about how much she loved football and who her favorite team was.”

Finally, Bibb was selected to be one of the children featured in the NFL100 Super Bowl commercial that aired just before kickoff.

“We just can’t believe it! She is on cloud nine,” her mother said.

Bibb is quite the athlete, so an experience like this is hard to put into words.

“She is going to play in the NFL, NBA and the WNBA,” Alexa’s mom laughed.