Sunset HS ‘Bison Closet' stocked with food, clothing and formal dresses for students and community

High school students in Oak Cliff are ensuring classmates and their community are dressed and fed.

Inside the school building, a tiny room is packed with help and hope.

"We have shoes, we have sweaters, food and toiletries as well and it's benefiting every single student and family here," said Erika Bonilla, community liaison at Sunset High School.

Bonilla launched Sunset’s Bison Care Clothing Closet a few years ago after visiting a college campus with the same service.

"I have always thought that if our students are well fed, you know they have food here, if they feel good about themselves, they have clothing, they're not cold or hot, right, they have sweaters or clothing that is for the weather, they're going to do better in the classroom," she said.

The same goes for formals like prom and homecoming, she says.

The school's homecoming dance will be held on October 5.

Last May, a local bridal shop donated 300 gowns for students to pick out for prom.

Bonilla says about 200 students were able to pick out their dream dress, at no cost.

Dozens of dresses were left over and are currently being offered to students for homecoming.

"They're brand new so they help our students feel better about themselves and of course being able to go to homecoming," said Bonilla.

The Bison Closet also accepts gently used formal dresses.

Students can also pick casual clothing items for themselves or their family members.

The closet doubles as a food pantry, food for anyone in need from students, their families, teachers and staff to neighbors.

"Last week, one of our senior students was able to take five full bags filled with clothing food and toiletries for a brand new family that, you know, newcomers into Dallas," said Bonilla.

Sunset senior Yeimi Rios helps spread the word on social media.

"This closet has helped so many students actually I feel like it has helped almost the whole school," said Rios. "People can see Sunset as somewhere to go to for help, which is a really good thing and they can know that they're safe here."

Bonilla says toiletries and non-perishable food items are in high demand right now.

For more information, contact Erika Bonilla at: erbonilla@dallasisd.org