Sunday's Severe Storms Cause Damage, Downed Trees, and Power Outages Across North Texas

Many North Texans will spend their Labor Day holiday recovering from severe thunderstorms that blew through the area on Sunday afternoon.

Overall, the majority of damage and power outages were reported in Dallas County. At the peak of the storm, more than 110,000 customers lost power. But the storms impacted Collin County as well, leading to reports of tree limbs down in parts of Richardson and Garland.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Oncor reported that more than 42,000 Dallas County residents were without power. Collin County had 1,274 outages, and Ellis County had 363. Kaufman County had 153 outages, Rockwall County had 40, and Tarrant County had 29.

In Dallas, high water was reported in parts of Uptown and Old East Dallas at several of the locations that were inundated from record flooding last month.

The storms caused damage to the exterior of a building, sending brick rubble all down onto a nearby parked car.

A resident at the Royal Lane Condominiums claimed the damage occurred when lightning struck the east-facing side of the building.

An East Dallas apartment construction site was also damaged during the severe storms on Sunday afternoon.

A townhome construction project in East Dallas partially collapsed during the storms. Kim Fulkerson was in vacation rental in East Dallas when she looked out the window and saw the structure fall.

Three portions of the second story of the wood-framed structure at Munger and Annex collapsed as high winds pushed through Dallas at around 3 p.m.

The Dallas Zoo reported damage from downed trees that caused a power outage which will prevent the zoo from opening on Labor Day. The park also reported power outages across the entire zoo.

"Due to a strong storm this afternoon, we sustained significant tree damage, have debris in the Zoo and have a zoo-wide power outage," Zoo officials said. "Thankfully, teams have confirmed habitats are intact, animals are safe and no guest or staff injuries have been reported."