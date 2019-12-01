Sunday Could Go Down as Busiest Travel Day Ever at DFW Airport

For people returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday, Sunday could be DFW Airport's busiest day ever.

Donna and Mark Murphy returned to Texas after they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in Ireland.

"We just came through Boston. We had a layover there, flying back today was pretty rough," Donna Murphy said.

"When we got to Logan Airport in Boston at 3:30 in the morning it was pretty packed," Mark Murphy said.

They got caught in long lines and turbulence in the air.

DFW Airport officials said they expected more than 2.5 million travelers to pass through the airport during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Pam Hale said she was sad to see her 10-month-old grandson, Gus, go home, but she's grateful there were no weather woes.

"We flew out last Friday to get Gus and came back on Monday. We got out of Denver right before the storm hit," she said.

On the flight board, there was no sign of bad news, but in other parts of the country, it was a different story, as dangerous, deadly weather slammed into much of the U.S.

NBC News reports more than 400 flights were canceled Sunday, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware.

Overall, DFW Airport had 357 delays Sunday and 13 cancellations.

Holli Garcia, who is from Pennsylvania, landed at DFW just before 9 p.m. Sunday. She had a layover in Washington, D.C. and said she was surprised at how smooth her travel day went.

"Nothing at all. No delays, everything was perfect, expected turbulence because of the weather, crazy flights, nothing," Garcia said.

Traveler Rhonda Harris said she was headed to Buffalo to visit a friend battling breast cancer, who just finished chemotherapy.

"It's important to be with friends and family. I can't spend Christmas with her, so I'm going in early to spend a couple of weeks with them," Harris said. "She has a special needs child, so it means a lot for her to be healthy."