Sundance Square Security Officers Awarded Lifesaver Awards

Three Sundance Square security officers were presented with Lifesaver Awards Tuesday after saving the lives of a shooting victim on July 17.

The awards were presented to officers Cecilio Castillo, Eddie Montano, and Stephen Gutierrez.

Officials say that on July 17, Sundance Square Security Officers responded to a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries from a shooting.

The officers began treating the victim to stop the bleeding and prevent further damage.

Due to their quick response and the officers forming tourniquets with gauze and even their fingers they were able to prevent the victim from succumbing to their injuries.

Armond Apodaca, the MedStar paramedic who responded to the incident, gave the officers their awards.