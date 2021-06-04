The storefront windows at the corner of Houston and 3rd in downtown Fort Worths Sundance Square made some people stop and linger.

"The windows here are just so big and beautiful," Tschaner Sefas said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sefas' art is hanging in the window of what used to be White House/Black Market clothing store. The windows are part of a walking art exhibit called 'Strolling Sundance'. It was inspired by the pandemic.

"It's a good way for people to be able to safely be able to enjoy the art," Sarah Colby of Sundance Square said. "Also, having it through the windows allows people to be able to come and view it on their own time."

The artists collectively won $100,000 in grant money through 'The New Normal: An Artist's Response to COVID-19'.

"We all experienced it so differently," Sefas said describing the long quarantine. "Like, gosh! I felt like I was really getting somewhere and now I'm at a standstill."

Sefas uses recycled paper as the medium for her art.

"I don't paint anything," Sefas explained. "Just fold it according to those colors."

She then sculpts the folded papers onto her canvas.

"If I counted them, I'd probably have a nervous breakdown," Sefas said laughing.

"I think the artists have a way of expressing the collective feelings and emotions of what's happening in society," Colby said looking at the storefront windows. "And also, the artists get to have their work in front of a new audience."

'Strolling Sundance' will be on exhibit through June 11.