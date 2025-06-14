As the Dallas Chamber Symphony prepares for the final round of the Dallas International Violin Competition at the Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District on June 17, the orchestra is anticipating its 2025-2026 season.

The orchestra is hosting the second bi-annual Dallas International Violin Competition 2025, with final round of the competition serving as the final concert of the 2024-2025 season. The orchestra first hosted the violin competition in 2023. This second iteration will have its quarterfinal and semifinal rounds at the Murchison Performing Arts Center in Denton on June 12 and 13.

“And it’s grown a lot,” said Richard McKay, Dallas Chamber Symphony’s Music and Artistic Director.

The competition received three times as many applicants, representing all of the major music schools in the nation. Three finalists will perform with the orchestra under the direction of Peter Bay. McKay is not surprised by the strong applicant pool.

“Competitions are an important part of the musical journey for many musicians, so for many people, picking up a win early in a career can really launch them forward, “ McKay said.

The orchestra’s 2025-2026 season will begin October 14 with a familiar face as a soloist.

“Anton Nel, he’s wonderful,” McKay said. “He’s just an all-around fabulous pianist and wonderful human being.”

Nel, the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long Endowed Chair at the University of Texas at Austin - Butler School of Music, performed with the orchestra in 2024. This fall, he will perform piano concertos by Mozart and Poulenc.

“These are very, very different pieces of music. The Poulenc is neoclassical and has accents of Mozartian classical music within it, so it is a 20th century take on older music. So, having Mozart alongside it makes sense,” McKay said.

The October program will also feature Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A major.

Award-winning cellist Alexander Hersh will perform Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations with the orchestra on November 11.

“He does a lot with video online and on social media with his recordings,” McKay said. “He happens to be a frequent collaborator with Christopher Goodpasture who we had on our last season.”

The program also features Dvořák’s Czech Suite and Mozart’s Symphony No. 38 , the “Prague”.

“It’s kind of a Czech accented program,” McKay said.

On February 17, the orchestra will perform Adam Schoenberg’s Canto, Schubert’s Fifth Symphony, and Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto featuring Yi-Chen Feng, the second prize winner of the 2024 Dallas International Piano Competition.

“These competitions have really proved to be a wonderful resource for the orchestra because a lot of orchestras, especially chamber orchestras and especially relatively young ones like ours, can have a lot of difficulty attracting top-shelf talent early in their existence. The nice thing about these competition events is we’re able to meet the emerging artists who we think are going to go on to do great things,” McKay said. “What we find is that because we are a part of their musical journey early on, they are very receptive and eager to working with us on not just the competition, but on a number of concert projects we’re working on.”

Harpist Yumiko Schlaffer has been playing with the orchestra for several years and will be a soloist on the April 21 program, playing Debussy’s Danse sacrée et dance profane.

“She’s a fantastic harpist,” McKay said. “I thought because this is a strings program, it’s the perfect time to showcase the harp.”

The concert also features Górecki’s Three Pieces in Old Style and Strauss’ Metamophosen.

The prize winner of this summer’s Dallas International Violin Competition will perform a violin competition at the May 19 concert. The program also includes the Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and completes the orchestra’s Brahms cycle with Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor.

“It’s a great one. It’s so gorgeous,” McKay said. “It’s very expressive harmonically.”

The season concludes with the final round of the Dallas International Piano Competition 2026 on June 23. While McKay conducts the other five concerts of the season, Jim Stopher will conduct the final round of the competition.

All performances of the season will be at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District. Subscriptions are now on sale. Single tickets will go on sale July 15.

“I think it’s another season that checks a lot of really important boxes for the orchestra. It offers repertoire that the orchestra wants to play and really should be playing. It offers equal parts music that doesn’t get performed often but probably should be performed often. It also offers a varied line-up of soloists. These soloists are all very different. They couldn’t be more different in terms of their trajectories. What they have in common is a remarkable degree of talent and musicianship that deserves to be on our stage,” McKay said. “There’s something on every program that I think is quite special.”

Learn more: Dallas Chamber Symphony