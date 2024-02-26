‘Summer in February': Warmer days mean earlier start to spring allergies

Record warmth in February brought out people eager to enjoy the weather at Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park.

Mother Patti Harter kept her three kids home from pre-school so they could have a fun day all together at the park instead.

“We just wanted to take advantage of this nice weather and get some vitamin D,” Harter said.

The fountains and water features were a popular spot to cool off and burn some toddler energy on Monday as temperatures climbed into the 90s.

The Piela family traveled from chilly Boston to visit family this week in Dallas.

“It is glorious. We’re enjoying summer in February. The sunshine is much needed,” said Kathy Piela.

Last week she said the family was ice skating on a frozen pond back home.

Stephanie Holley and Paul Lynch spent the morning walking around the arts district instead of being cooped up inside.

“Some of us don’t go to work when we’re probably suppose to,” laughed Lynch. “But it’s going to be cold in a few days so might as well enjoy it.”

Though 90 degrees in February is rare for North Texas it has happened before.

According to the National Weather Service, the earliest first occurrence of a 90-degree day in Dallas/Fort Worth happened on January 31 in 1911.

Monday’s record high of 93 on February 26 was the seventh earliest occurrence since record-keeping began.

The warmth comes with a trade-off.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, DFW is one of the most challenging places to live if you suffer from seasonal allergies.

Everything greening up now means an earlier start to the sneezing and itchy, watery eyes.

Tree pollen is the biggest agitator this week fueled by warm winds.

“It plays a huge factor. The wind here transmits most of the pollen and dust,” said Dr. Nikhil Bhayani, an associate professor with the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU.

Doctors encourage people to start taking their allergy medication and avoid being outside on the windiest days, but Dr. Bhayani says you should still enjoy the outdoors when you can.

“Don’t let the pollen stop you,” Bhayani said.