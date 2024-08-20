Triple-digit temperatures continue in North Texas, leaving residents to endure potentially dangerous conditions.

Stand-alone ice machines, like one along Ross Avenue in Old East Dallas, have been constantly churning out ice for those looking to keep cool.

Within minutes, Maria Torres restocked ice for her food truck and a construction worker filled a cooler full of ice.

Torres says she spends five days a week selling food, snacks and drinks.

The heat has already taken a toll, not just impacting business.

“Last Friday, my head hurt, and I started to vomit,” she said in Spanish.

Torres says vitamins and rest helped her overcome potential heat exhaustion.

Despite the triple-digit temperatures with the heat index climbing to 107 degrees, a consistent flow of people took to the Katy Trail for a walk or run.

There are new signs posted by CityVet along the 3.5-mile urban greenbelt trail urging pet owners to consider blistering conditions on the asphalt.

The signs read: If the back of your hand can’t endure the heat of the asphalt for seven seconds, then it’s too hot for your pet’s paws.

Comparisons demonstrated the difference between ‘air temperatures’ and ‘asphalt temperatures.’

For example, CityVet said if the outside temperature is 95 degrees, the asphalt temperature would be 149 degrees.