Summer camp teaches students about the environment

About half an hour south of Dallas, Dallas ISD students put on hip waders to start their class. Dallas ISD's Summer Science Enrichment Program teaches students STEM concepts in a nature preserve environment.

"Let's go see what we can collect," science teacher Harry Monroe said instructing students how to use a fish net. "Let it touch the bottom."

Monroe has been leading science lessons at DISD's STEM Environmental Education Center for 25 years.

"I love my job," Monroe said. "Because when the students come to see us, we can use nature to excite them and create an interest."

The Summer Science Enrichment Program is for fourth-grade students moving to the fifth grade next year. They have to be nominated by their schools to attend.

"I thought this was going to be in the classroom learning stuff," Alexandra Mason said. "But mainly we're just doing stuff outside, and I was surprised by that."

"I'll always ask them after the first week, well is this camp like you thought it was going to be," Monroe said. "And they say no, it's a lot better!"

"I wanted to grow up to learn about space," Jeremiah Petion said. "But now I that learn about nature, I sort of like nature more than space."

The goal is to get students thinking scientifically and also about the future of the environment.

"Because can you take care of something if you don't know anything about it," Monroe asked. "It's very important to learn about the world we live in because eventually, you'll have to make decisions that may affect the world that you live in, and it's almost like you're responsible for taking care of it."

The Summer Science Enrichment Program is free to 4th graders. Friday was the last day of camp.