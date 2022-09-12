Sudden Death of Wylie ISD Teacher ‘Devastates' District

The sudden death of a 5th-grade teacher in Wylie described as a "bright light" has "devastated" the district, according to statements shared publicly Monday.

Lacie Moore, a teacher at Davis Intermediate School in Wylie died Sunday night, according to the school's principal Cody Summers. Summers confirmed the teacher's death and said support staff would be at the school for students, staff and families, as needed.

"We are sharing this news with our families as many stories and feelings may be expressed on social media and in the community. Mrs. Moore was a bright light and a beloved member of our Davis family. We cannot express how deeply she will be missed, and we ask that you join us in keeping her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve this heartbreaking loss," Summers said.

Moore, according to her bio on WylieISD.net, graduated from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2004 with her bachelor's in business administration and held teaching certifications in EC-6, GT and ESL. The district said she was teaching 5th grade English and Language Arts this year and began teaching in the district in 2020.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"Our Wylie ISD family is devastated by the passing of Lacie Moore, Davis Intermediate teacher. Mrs. Moore positively impacted the lives of so many students, and we are heartbroken by the loss of this incredible teacher and even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Moore’s family during this tremendously difficult time," the district said in a statement Monday afternoon.

A GoFundMe account set up to help cover the costs of Moore's funeral said she was a mother to three children who are now staying with their grandmother.

DEATHS OF TWO PEOPLE INVESTIGATED IN JOSEPHINE

Police in the Collin County town of Josephine are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide took place Sunday night.

Josephine Police said they were called to a home on the 700 block of Mallard Street after someone heard gunshots. Officers sent to investigate the report said they found two adults dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police have not confirmed the names of the two deceased people or said anything about what may have happened. However, in a statement released by the department, Police Chief Jeff Graham said he wanted to assure the public this was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the community.

Investigators in Josephine are being assisted by the Collin County Sheriff's Office. No further information has been confirmed or released.