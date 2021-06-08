Studies Show Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccine

The U.S. is approaching the six-month mark since the first COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered and now questions are being asked about whether a booster will be needed.

A new CDC study finds the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer and Moderna, reduce the risk of infection by 91% for fully vaccinated people according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Researchers at Baylor Scott and White in Temple have been studying the mRNA vaccines over the last several months.

There have been studies on new variants from other countries that might be more resistant to the vaccine.

None of those variants are here but testing is underway in case that changes and a booster is needed.

"I would say it's not very clear at this point in time when or whether we are going to definitely need boosters but we are not ruling that possibility out and we are being prepared," said Director of the Center for Research in Vaccines and Infections at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Dr. Manjusha Gaglani.

Other study findings suggest that fully or partially vaccinated people who got COVID-19 might be less likely to spread the virus to others.