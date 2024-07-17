Students face uncertain future after Dallas barber school suddenly closes

A Dallas barber school is coming under fire after closing suddenly this week, leaving students concerned they could be out thousands of dollars invested in the program.

Blade Craft Barber Academy had been operating on Main Street in Deep Ellum. On Tuesday, NBC 5 asked the school’s owner how they’re working to correct the situation.

After graduating high school this spring, Faith Harrell knew she wanted to start learning a trade.

Her mother said Harrell decided to pursue cutting hair and was recommended Blade Craft Academy in Dallas.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“And people were relocating to attend this academy. They were commuting long distances to attend this academy,” said Deborah Dobbs.

Dobbs told NBC 5 that the school’s founder, Lilly Benitez, was a major draw. She was a leader of the Deep Ellum Foundation Association and has focused on helping veterans enroll in her classes.

“I never expected it to be a place that’s just going to shut down on the students,” said Dobbs.

Suddenly, the barber school’s sign has been replaced with one listing it for rent.

On Monday, the school’s founder sent students an email, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Blade Craft Barber Academy.”

“This was a difficult decision but due to unforeseen circumstances, we will no longer be able to operate,” Benitez wrote in the message to students. “We have secured introductions for each of you at Texas Fadez barber school…he was kind enough to offer his hospitality and honor the balance paid towards the program.”

“You know when you’re going under,” Dobbs said. “You know when you’re in financial trouble, it doesn’t happen overnight.”

Some students said the closure was a setback despite the offer to pick up their studies elsewhere.

Multiple students said they paid Blade Craft $2,475 upfront for a set of barbering tools that they didn’t receive.

Emails sent to NBC 5 showed one student asking the school’s founder if they would get those tools, to which Benitez replied, “We do not have access to the premises.”

Some families also said they were concerned for veterans who used their GI Bill to pay the $12,000-course tuition in full, only for the school to suddenly close.

“And other people that may not have the support, that may not have any money left, and then they essentially have to start over somewhere else,” said Dobbs. “It’s a big loss, it’s more than money.”

NBC 5 reached out to Lilly Benitez for a response to the students’ concerns.

Benitez told us that legal reasons prevented her from sharing why the school suddenly closed.

“There are some people that are owed a refund, I communicated as soon as I knew that I would have to close my business,” Benitez said in a statement. “I expect to find a solution within 90 days.”

“My current focus is that the students who were currently enrolled have their hours reported to state agencies because I want every student to get credit for hours worked,” Benitez continued.

“If she’s going to make it right, then that’s great,” Dobbs said of the response. “That’s what she should do.”

A search of state records found that Benitez has not filed for bankruptcy for herself or the business Blade Craft Academy.

In previous stories about businesses suddenly closing, NBC 5 Responds has reported that consumers can contact their bank or credit card provider to request a chargeback or dispute charges for services they believe won’t be fulfilled.