Students Celebrate North Texas Teacher's Efforts to Become U.S. Citizen

In a video posted to Community ISD's social media, pre-k students from McClendon Elementary School in Nevada waved American flags in their classroom, and cheered their teacher, Mrs. Zandra Margoliner, who will take an oath next week.

"I'm going to become a citizen of this country," Margoliner said smiling. Margoliner moved here from Colombia 18-years ago.

"I'm going to be a new person because I'm going to be a citizen of this country. So I'm going to be a part of it," Margoliner said. "When you do things with a real heart and being honest, you can get more than you expected."

Margoliner said she hopes her young students learn from her example.

"I try to teach them to be thankful and to know what they are having is a great opportunity," Margoliner said. "They cannot waste that."

Margoliner will take the oath at a naturalization ceremony Thursday, October 29.