Community ISD

Students Celebrate North Texas Teacher's Efforts to Become U.S. Citizen

McClendon Elementary pre-k teacher Zandra Margoliner will take the oath of citizenship next week

By Noelle Walker

In a video posted to Community ISD's social media, pre-k students from McClendon Elementary School in Nevada waved American flags in their classroom, and cheered their teacher, Mrs. Zandra Margoliner, who will take an oath next week.
Community ISD

In a video posted to Community ISD's social media, pre-k students from McClendon Elementary School in Nevada waved American flags in their classroom, and cheered their teacher, Mrs. Zandra Margoliner, who will take an oath next week.

"I'm going to become a citizen of this country," Margoliner said smiling. Margoliner moved here from Colombia 18-years ago.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"I'm going to be a new person because I'm going to be a citizen of this country. So I'm going to be a part of it," Margoliner said. "When you do things with a real heart and being honest, you can get more than you expected."

Margoliner said she hopes her young students learn from her example.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

holiday shopping 12 mins ago

Holiday Expectations for DFW Shipping Hub

dallas isd 2 hours ago

Teachers Form Partnerships Across District Lines to Help Each Other Manage Stress

"I try to teach them to be thankful and to know what they are having is a great opportunity," Margoliner said. "They cannot waste that."

Margoliner will take the oath at a naturalization ceremony Thursday, October 29.

This article tagged under:

Community ISDNevadaUS Citizenship and Immigration Services
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us