Pope Francis has remained in the hospital battling double pneumonia since Feb. 14. In the latest update from the Vatican, the Pope has shown signs of improvement and had a peaceful night. Still, worry has intensified among Catholics.

“My prayer has been definitely for recovery,” said Cate Lemme a senior at John Paul II High School in Plano. “And just for trust in God. Not only for him, but for me too, (and) for all of the Catholic community and everyone in the world that we can trust God's will and God's plan for his life.”

Since learning of the Pope’s critical condition, students at JPII have offered up their daily prayers.

“Each class here at JPII, we always start in prayer. So, my first period we had statistics, and one of the prayers that we prayed up to was for the health and condition of Pope Francis,” senior Mark Saloma said. “Each day at the start of second period, we'll listen to all school announcements, and we have school prayers. And as of late, we've really been diving in deep to just praying for Pope Francis and his condition.”

According to Saloma, it has become a priority for him and many Catholics around the world.

“It is important, especially to our Catholic faith identity back here at JPII,” Saloma said. “It's a prayer not out of selfish intent, it's a prayer of almost thanksgiving, of like, he's such an amazing person.”

On Wednesday afternoon, a group of students filled the school chapel to pray and meditate on the Rosary. The Rosary is a chain of beads or knots to count the prayers that tell the life of Jesus and Mary.

Students like Cate Lemme, a senior at JPII, have also reflected on the day she saw Pope Francis in person.

“I was about maybe five feet, six feet, seven feet away from him. It was just so beautiful,” Lemme said. “My sophomore year, we with the art group and the Latin group, we got to go up to Rome… I got to see the Pope. We got to have mass in the Vatican looking at Saint Peter's tomb. And that was just so, so special.”

The brief encounter was about two years ago making the pontiff’s current health crisis, feel a bit more personal.

“It does make that experience that I got to be in his presence and go to the Vatican and Italy. It makes that just that much more special. The fact that I had the blessing to do that and be kind of in his presence and get to see him is just so special,” Lemme said.

Other students like junior Victoria Peavy have never met the Pope however, said they feel as if they know him.

“I see him as more of, like, a role model, like he really has is just like a really humble guy. He comes down and like, talks to the youth, and I've never met him. But I feel like it's so inspiring,” Peavy said. “Catholic means universal, and I just think that's something important to remember.”

Many consider Pope Francis to be a charismatic leader. Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at SMU said Francis’ simplicity transcends borders and denominations.

“We know that there are differences of opinion within the church between more conservative and more progressive Catholics,” Wilson said. “Pope Francis has been much more popular with the progressive wing than with the conservative wing of the Catholic Church. But all of that is for another day, in the sense that people across that theological spectrum, certainly on a personal basis, wish him well and hope to see that his health will be restored.”

While the Pope spends his 13th night in the hospital, the longest hospital stay in his papacy, young Catholics said they have faith he will make a full recovery.

“Definitely prayers for his health and safety,” Lemme said. “He wants to be there for everyone and be a light in everyone's life, not just for the highest Catholic Church (leaders).”