Student Struck, Killed by SUV While Attending Virtual School From Home

Two months after her 17th birthday, a North Texas family is saying goodbye to a sister, daughter and student with a bright future.

Aramis Mora was struck by a vehicle that ran into her Greenville home on Monday afternoon.

With so many staying home to stay healthy, Mora was doing the same.

The Greenville High School senior was taking classes virtually from home.

Monday afternoon, her brother Gustavo said Mora was in the middle of an online course in the room next to his when he heard a rumble.

“Then I heard her call me,” he said. “Her door was just in the hallway so I just moved it out of the way and started yelling for her.”

Gustavo said he scrambled to find Aramis in the rubble, then to get the driver to move the SUV sitting in her bedroom.

“We kept looking some more and I found her. She was right beside the truck and I checked her pulse and her breathing and she wasn't breathing anymore,” Gustavo Mora said.

A gifted artist, Aramis Mora found her passion early in life.

Greenville High School art teacher Billy Shiflet said she excelled, was looking at colleges and shaping her future.

“She was definitely just carving that path right where she needed to be and then something as traumatic and crazy and unreal is really what it is,” Shiflet said.

The Moras said they've been told the driver suffered a medical emergency.

Unable to live in their home, Aramis's parents and siblings are staying with friends while facing an unthinkable amount of loss.

“I’m just devastated,” Gustavo Mora said. “She was a very smart, hardworking person. She always knew what to say.”

A vigil is planned for Thursday at 7 p.m. outside the Mora family home on Henry Street in Greenville.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the family.