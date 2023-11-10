Student rises to potential at Ashford Rise School of Dallas

At Ashford Rise School of Dallas, integrated classrooms mix traditional learners with students who learn differently. It has made all the difference for 5-year old Ryan Gole.

"I was like, this is where he belongs," Ryan's mother Kristi Gole said.

Ryan's parents noticed something was different when he was a few months old.

"He wasn't developing at the same rate his older brother was or his friends were," Gole said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The diagnosis was a rare medical condition called chromosome 13 deletion.

"Only 200 people have ever had that diagnosis and none of them are missing the same genes," Gole said. "So literally no one has what his condition is."

There is no treatment or cure. Chromosome 13 deletion causes developmental delays. Things like walking or talking that are second nature to other kids, are not for Ryan.

"The development of everything is not natural," Gole explained. "There's thousands of repetitions for the most simple things that kids are doing on their own and their body knows how to do on their own."

A friend suggested the Goles look at the Ashford Rise School of Dallas. Ryan has six sessions a week with therapists at school. He's learned to walk, talk, balance, jump, and play. He's becoming more independent.

"It's a big deal to see these things these kids work so hard for that we take for granted every day, or that typical learners may take for granted. I think it makes my job worthwhile," Ashford Rise School of Dallas Pediatric Occupational Therapist Lisa Cheek said. "We celebrate those milestones."

The integrated inclusive classroom model doesn't just help students who learn differenly.

"I think the kids that are traditional learners get as much out of the learning as our kids that may have a diagnosis of a delay," Cheek said. "I hope that it teaches them long-term empathy and to not judge people."

"I mean it's just incredible," Gole said of Ryan's achievements. "I feel so blessed that he's doing this."