Parents demand answers after student injured in Royse City school fight

Parents in the Royse City Independent School District are demanding answers after a school fight left one student with lacerations. The incident occurred at Bobby Summers Middle School in the city of Fate, just minutes from Rockwall.

Parents said they felt the district did not release critical information in a timely manner. They told NBC 5 the incident was bad enough, but receiving a notification from the school hours later is what really upset them.

Melissa Moreno said it was after family dinner Thursday night that she found out something had happened that morning at her daughter’s school.

“Everybody at my house was like, ‘Hey, have you read the Facebook pages? Everybody’s mad, nobody’s notified us,’” Moreno said.

What happened wasn’t a minor incident—at least not according to parents who learned about it from their children after school.

“That there was blood everywhere. The students were around; it was in the cafeteria.”

Royse City ISD confirmed to NBC 5 that there was an altercation before the first bell Thursday morning.

A statement to parents reads in part:

“Just before the first bell this morning, two female students were involved in a physical altercation in the cafeteria area. An administrator quickly separated the two students. Initial information is that a small X-ACTO-style school supply was involved in the altercation, resulting in lacerations to one of the student’s arms. The families of both students were immediately contacted. The Summers MS School Resource Officer will fully investigate the altercation, and criminal charges may apply pending the outcome.”

Parents voiced anger and concern on social media, saying notifications from the district didn’t come until hours after school let out, leaving them to find out from their children.

“A simple, ‘There was an extreme incident, we’re investigating it, we will update you with more information.’ That would’ve been sufficient,” Moreno said. “I just want them to do better, maybe communicate with us a little more.”

Student privacy laws prevent the district from disclosing information about the girls involved. However, the district said administrators and the school resource officer are actively investigating.

The Fate Department of Public Safety said it is aware of the altercation. Cell phone video of the incident has been shared throughout the community as well.

NBC 5 asked both the district and DPS if those videos are part of the investigation. We are awaiting a response.