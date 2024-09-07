Student in UNT ELEVAR program living his ‘hoop dreams'

Jaylen Walker never expected to go to college, but he's at the University of North Texas, starting his third year in the school's ELEVAR program. It's a four-year, post-secondary, inclusive program for students with intellectual disabilities.

"I have a learning disability," Walker said. "So I would never think I'd be able to be here."

NBC 5 first profiled Walker two years ago when he was in high school and recently accepted into the program, then in its second year. UNT will graduate its first ELEVAR class this year.

"Having a program like this allows them to have those experiences, gain the skills for their career, and then have a fulfilling life after," UNT ELEVAR Co-Founder Brenda Barrio said. "This is truly what we mean when talk about inclusion. It is not set up to be an exceptional thing; it is to be an everyday thing."

Walker, who was a basketball manager for Summit High School, is now a basketball manager for the UNT men's basketball team.

"He comes in every day with, like, a servant's heart to really just come in here and do anything he can to make our players better, make our team, make myself better," UNT Men's Basketball Coach Ross Hodge said.

"It makes me feel awesome," Walker said. "Makes me feel proud, makes me feel loved, and I just love the game of basketball!"

When Walker graduates from the UNT ELEVAR program, he says his next dream is to be an NBA ball boy for the Dallas Mavericks.

"I believe people can have dreams like I have a dream," Walker said, hoping to inspire others. "I don’t care what nobody said; if I can do it, you can too!"

UNT ELEVAR is funded by a grant and donations. Applications for next year open on Oct. 1 and go through Dec. 6