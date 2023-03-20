Student Critically Injured in Shooting at Arlington Lamar HS, One Arrested

What to Know A juvenile boy, girl were injured in a shooting on campus before 7 a.m. before classes began Monday.

A juvenile boy was taken into custody by police shortly after they arrived on campus.

One student is in critical condition, another appears to have suffered minor injuries; the motive for the shooting is not yet confirmed.

A student is in custody after two others were injured in a shooting outside Lamar High School in Arlington Monday morning, one critically, police and district officials say. Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled through Tuesday.

The Arlington Independent School District said the shooting occurred on campus but outside of the school at about 6:55 a.m., about 40 minutes before school began. Two students, both juveniles, were hurt in the shooting and were said to be receiving medical care.

Jesse Minton, with the Arlington Police Department, said one of the injured students was a juvenile male who was critically injured and was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance. The other injured student, Minton said, was a juvenile female who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening after either being grazed by a bullet or hit by flying debris.

No other reports of injuries have been received.

You almost feel guilty that, you know, that you're relieved that your kids are OK but you know that somebody else is hurting right now. It's terrifying. Consuelo Palacios, parent

Arlington Police said they received multiple reports of shots fired on the campus at 1400 W. Lamar Boulevard just before 7 a.m. Minton said there are two full-time Arlington police officers assigned to the campus as school resource officers and that they were able to immediately aid in the response.

According to police, one person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and a weapon was recovered.

Police did not reveal any information about the person in custody, other than that he was a juvenile and that he was taken to a juvenile holding facility. Minton said the person in custody is a student, but he couldn't confirm if he was a student at the high school.

No information about a motive for the shooting has been confirmed.

"This occurred before the school opens normally, at about 7:35 a.m., so luckily enough we don't have a full school to deal with, but as is our procedure we immediately locked the school down and searched every part of the school to make sure there were no other shooters, no other weapons and to make sure no one else was injured," said Minton.

The district said early Monday that the scene at the high school was secure and that because the campus was on lockdown parents and students should not go to the school.

AISD officials said students at the school were being taken to a reunification center at the district's multipurpose athletic center at 1001 E. Division Street and that they would be released at noon. The district said all Lamar students who were inside the school will be bused to the reunification center regardless of how they arrived at the campus Monday morning.

Classes at Lamar High School and extracurricular activities involving Lamar students are canceled through Tuesday, March 21, district officials said. School staff will report as normal.

Monday was the first day back in class for students in the Arlington ISD after being off for spring break last week. Classes begin at the high school at 7:35 a.m., the district said, and not all students were back on campus when the shooting occurred.

