Student, Businessman Among 3 Dead in San Antonio Plane Crash

The plane crashed Sunday evening in a commercial area in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO PLANE CRASH

A 22-year-old college senior and 38-year-old businessman were among three people killed when a single-engine plane crashed into a commercial part of San Antonio.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that finance major Eric Naranjo and the director of an Austin company that owned the plane died when it went down during an attempted landing Sunday evening.

Robert Tyson Womble's death was confirmed to the paper by his friend and business partner, Josh Joseph. The University of Texas at San Antonio said Naranjo was killed ahead of his expected graduation next spring.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 46 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

holiday photos 59 mins ago

Holiday Photos: Dec. 11, 2019

Local authorities have said two men and a woman were killed in the crash, but they have released only Womble's name.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are examining the crash site, about a mile (1.6 kilometers) west of the city's airport.

Copyright A
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us