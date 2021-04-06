Mesquite High School

Student Brought Handgun, Illegal Drugs to Mesquite High School Campus, Police Say

The student was arrested and charged with an offense in the Texas Penal Code Tuesday

By Logan McElroy

Officers arrested a Mesquite High School student after the student was found to have a handgun and illegal drugs on campus Tuesday, police say.

The school resource officer and an administrator were tipped off by a student who told them another student was using drugs on campus, Mesquite police said.

Police said when school officials arrived at the location, they found two students smoking marijuana. They conducted a search and found one student was carrying more illegal drugs and a handgun.

Police arrested the student for bringing the gun onto school grounds as well as possession of a controlled substance.

Mesquite police gave a special note of gratitude to the student who originally notified school officials, crediting them for the safety of the campus and its' students and faculty.

