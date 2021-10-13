Student Brings Pellet Gun to Mansfield's Wester Middle School

A student at Brooks Wester Middle School in Mansfield is facing consequences after bringing a pellet gun to school Wednesday, the school's principal says.

Principal Kourtney Gates sent a letter home to parents saying that they were notified a student brought a weapon to school and that police and school officials quickly responded to take possession of the gun.

"Mansfield ISD Police immediately confiscated the pellet gun, and the student who brought the pellet gun will be dealt with in accordance with our student code of conduct," Gates said in her letter.

No injuries were reported.

Gates encouraged parents to talk with their children about bringing prohibited items to school and urged them to "confidentially tell an adult if someone has an item that concerns them."

In her letter to parents, Gates said providing a safe environment for students and staff will always be the top priority.

Wester serves students in grades 7 and 8. No information was released about the child or why the weapon was brought to school.

Last week an 18-year-old student at Mansfield's Timberview High School shot four people, including a teacher, after a fight in a classroom. The accused gunman has been released on bail but is prohibited from returning to school. Classes resumed at Timberview this week.