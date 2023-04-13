Student Avoids Charges After Taking Airsoft Pistol Onto School Bus

A student will not face any criminal charges after taking an airsoft gun onto a school bus Thursday morning.

According to police in North Richland Hills, an observant parent flagged down a crossing guard and reported seeing a middle school student holding what looked like a gun before boarding the school bus at about 7:30 a.m.

The crossing guard called North Richland Hills Police who stopped the school bus along Boulevard 26 and spoke with the student.

Birdville ISD Safety and Security arrived a short time later and took possession of the gun, which they confirmed to be an airsoft pistol. North Richland Hills shared a photo of the gun and two clips containing what appeared to be foam rounds.

North Richland Hills Police said that because the student did not threaten anyone with the gun no criminal charges will be filed.

"The North Richland Hills Police Department takes school safety very seriously. Thank you to the diligent parent for keeping an eye out and reporting what they saw," police said in a statement.

Airsoft guns are low-velocity, air-powered guns (not firearms) that are used in recreational games much like paintball. They fire small, plastic or foam rounds and are generally considered safe when used with protective equipment.