Student Arrested After Gun Reported at Mansfield Timberview High School

Police officers have arrested a student at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington on Wednesday after two classmates reported that teenager had a gun at the school, the school's principal said.

In a statement emailed to parents Wednesday evening, Principal Derrell Douglas noted that no weapon was found, but that Mansfield ISD Police arrested the student in question.

"I understand that another report of a weapon on campus is deeply upsetting," Principal Douglas wrote.

In October 2021, a Timberview student was arrested and charged for shooting two classmates and a teacher after a fight in a classroom.

Then, earlier this month, another Timberview student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in their backpack.

A cellphone video shot by another student at the school showed several police officers escorting a handcuffed teenager away from the high school.

"I want to make you aware of some expanded safety measures that will be in place through the remainder of the school year," Douglas said. "We have increased the frequency of hand-held wand checks and will have a continued increased police presence on the campus."

"Incidents that threaten the safety of our students or staff will not be tolerated," Douglas said. "There is no such thing as a prank when it disrupts the school day and makes our school community feel unsafe."