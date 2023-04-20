Mansfield

Student Arrested After Gun Reported at Mansfield Timberview High School

Two students reported that a fellow classmate had a gun at the school on Wednesday afternoon, per the principal of Mansfield Timberview High School

By Ben Russell

NBC 5 News

Police officers have arrested a student at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington on Wednesday after two classmates reported that teenager had a gun at the school, the school's principal said.

In a statement emailed to parents Wednesday evening, Principal Derrell Douglas noted that no weapon was found, but that Mansfield ISD Police arrested the student in question.

"I understand that another report of a weapon on campus is deeply upsetting," Principal Douglas wrote.

In October 2021, a Timberview student was arrested and charged for shooting two classmates and a teacher after a fight in a classroom.

Then, earlier this month, another Timberview student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in their backpack.

A cellphone video shot by another student at the school showed several police officers escorting a handcuffed teenager away from the high school.

"I want to make you aware of some expanded safety measures that will be in place through the remainder of the school year," Douglas said. "We have increased the frequency of hand-held wand checks and will have a continued increased police presence on the campus."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

traffic 1 hour ago

18-Wheeler Crash Causes Traffic Delays on I-20 in Grand Prairie

Fort Worth 10 hours ago

Police Release New Video Following Death of Man Detained at Fort Worth Mall

 "Incidents that threaten the safety of our students or staff will not be tolerated," Douglas said. "There is no such thing as a prank when it disrupts the school day and makes our school community feel unsafe."

This article tagged under:

MansfieldTimberview High School
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us