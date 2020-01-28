Corsicana

Student Arrested After Bringing Unloaded Gun to School, District Says

By Chris Blake

NBC 5 News

A student at Corsicana High School was arrested Tuesday after they brought an unloaded gun to school, the school district says.

Corsicana High School was put on lock down around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, while Corsicana Middle School was placed on a "precautionary lockout," according to Corsicana ISD.

The district said an administrator "swiftly responded" to suspicious activity to apprehend a student who entered campus with an unloaded gun.

The lockout at the middle school was lifted just after 2 p.m., while the lockdown at the high school was lifted at 2:40 p.m. after a security sweep of the campus, the district said.

