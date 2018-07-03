Strong Winds Delay Fireworks Shows on Tuesday

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Strong wind gust from thunderstorms in east Texas forced some of the biggest fireworks shows in North Texas to delay the show Tuesday night.

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell says the thunderstorms in east Texas caused a gush of cool air called an outflow boundary to move across most of North Texas.

Highest wind gust in Dallas reached 38 miles per hour. DFW Airport clocked a speed of 40 miles per hour. The highest reading across the area was recorded in Fort Worth at Meacham Airport at 44 miles per hour.

The strong winds forced event organizers at Addison's "Kaboom Town" to delay the start of the event, leaving thousands of people with nothing to do but wait.

Orgaziners at Arlington's "Light Up Arlington" also delayed the start of their show. Fireworks finally started there around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell says he does not expect anything like this to happen on Wednesday night. There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but most of the activity should stay to the south of North Texas.



