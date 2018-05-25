Chance of Storms Possible Overnight

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Thunderstorms from Oklahoma pushed across the Red River and into North Texas Friday afternoon.

A few storms are possible tonight. The storms are not a sure bet, but if they occur they could bring gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning.

Despite the chance of storms tonight, a hot and sunny pattern is establishing itself over North Texas for the weekend. It's important to remember heat safety tips, as this weekend will be the hottest stretch of weather so far this year. Next week temperatures will make a run at the century mark.

Subtropical Storm Alberto

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

