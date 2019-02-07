Strong Storms Bring Wind & Hail Thursday Morning Published at 6:41 am on February 7, 2019 Published at 6:41 am on February 7, 2019 NBC 5 viewers shared photos of pea- to quarter-sized hail early Thursday morning at iSee@nbcdfw.com 11 photos 1/11 NBC 5 News 2/11 Steven French Hail near Texas Motor Speedway and Northwest High School. 3/11 Theressa Winingar McCoy Hail in Haslet 4/11 KELLY COVER Hail near TMS Speedway Quarter or bigger size hail 5/11 Gary Jones Hail at Texas Motor Speedway Hail 6/11 Tiffany Robertson Hail in Haslet 7/11 @TimCiescoNBC5 Hail in North Fort Worth and Roanoke at about 4 a.m. Thursday. 8/11 @TimCiescoNBC5 Hail in North Fort Worth and Roanoke at about 4 a.m. Thursday. 9/11 Brendan Grey Hail near Texas Motor Speedway 10/11 Melissa Korona Newark Hail 11/11 James Landavazo Hail in Haslet Hail produced early Thursday norning with line of storms that moved through the metroplex Copyright UGCDFW - DFW 0 More Photo Galleries New gallery for article id 2271506 Holiday Photos and Merry Meltdowns 2019 Texas Rangers Unveil New Jerseys for 2020 Season Grand Prairie K9 Officer Bullet