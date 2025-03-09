Storms leave trail of damage in east Hood County through Ellis County

A storm moved in from the west hitting Mallard Pointe Marina Granbury in Hood County on Saturday morning.

The marina was crumpled by the winds blowing through. The roof was twisted, buoys were lifted into the air and at least one boat was flipped over.

The storm continued east leaving damage in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Emergency Management, there was major damage to a building in southern Johnson County. Officials said the American Red Cross provided assistance to at least 6 people affected.

The line of damage continued into Ellis County. There was traffic caused by 18-wheelers that were blown over on Southbound I-35.

The Texas Department of Public Safety - North Texas Region said six 18-wheelers were on their sides and it took most of the afternoon to get the wreck cleared.

In Waxahachie, another 18-wheeler was blown over and winds damaged powerlines.

Then in Waxahachie at Ferris Avenue near downtown, roofing material was blown off of an office building.

That flat roof sheeting was peeled back and left covering an upper walkway and parts were in the parking lot.

Waxahachie Fire Rescue was on the scene roping off the area due to downed powerlines.

The city of Waxahachie and Ellis County Office of Emergency Management asked people to report damage by taking the Individual State of Texas assessment tool. It helps emergency management officials identify and gain an understanding of damage after natural disasters. You can file at https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/.