Strip Club Scrap Spills Outside, Turns Into Gun Battle, 4 Hurt

Four people were injured early Thursday morning when a fight inside a Fort Worth strip club spilled outside and turned into a gun battle, Tarrant County deputies say.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Department said county dispatchers received several calls about gunshots at Temptations Cabaret along the 12200 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard at about 4:30 a.m.

Deputies and Fort Worth Police responded and investigators soon learned there was a fight inside the club which continued outside where gunshots were exchanged between groups of patrons and club security.

The sheriff's department said four people were hurt in the gun battle and were hospitalized for treatment. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

"This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. "We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."

Three people have been arrested in connection with the shootings and are facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a security officer, the sheriff's department said.

It's not immediately clear if any of those arrested were among the injured.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.