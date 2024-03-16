Strike at Fort Worth brewery reaches one month milestone

For 29 days, no matter the conditions, Molson Coors employees have picketed rather than reported to their jobs at the Fort Worth brewery.

“It’s been a long time, but we’re not going to break down,” said Teamsters Local 997 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Miedema.

Miedema said the fight for higher pay and better benefits for 420 members is backed by the union as a whole.

“We’re firing on all cylinders right now. We’re going to prove a point to the company. We’re going to get the agreement, but we need to ratify this agreement to get everyone back inside, and the International they’re sparing no expense. We’re not stopping,” he said.

Sunday will mark one month since the strike began.

In recent days, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters has increased strike benefits for those picketing daily, slowed traffic outside of the facility, and now asked the public to stop drinking the company’s beverages.

“We’ve been hand billing bars, supermarkets, bars, liquor stores, everything to keep people from buying our products,” said Miedema.

Top leadership will also join local members at a rally on Sunday, calling for a fair contract and an end to the strike.

This week, Molson Coors released a statement:

“We remain committed to doing what’s right for everyone and reaching a fair agreement in Fort Worth. We’ve offered highly competitive wages and benefits from a strong base and participated in nearly 40 negotiating sessions with the union as we work towards a deal. We also continue to have strong contingency plans in place that will allow us to meet distributor and retailer demand. For instance, we continue to brew, package, and ship out of Fort Worth, our five other U.S. breweries are absorbing the extra production, and we spent the past few months deliberately building up distributor inventories across the country.” - Adam Collins, Molson Coors’ Chief Communications Officer.

Miedema said they’re ready but also committed to continuing their fight.

“The Teamsters are here to prove a point to this company that we’re going to get what’s on the table and get what we deserve,” he said.

Sunday’s rally begins at noon in the parking lot of Bimbo Bakery, next door to Molson Coors along South Freeway.