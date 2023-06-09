Streets shut down, businesses evacuated in Plano hazmat incident

Plano Fire-Rescue is working a hazardous material incident Friday afternoon that has led to the evacuation of businesses and streets being shut down.

Details on the incident were reported at about 3:30 p.m. through Plano Fire's social media pages. The fire department has requested the assistance of Plano Police due to finding a high degree of gasoline fumes emitting from the sewage system.

Plano Police said the fire department did state there is a “high probability of a possible explosion based on the fumes in the sewage system.”

"We've got an issue with a leak into the sanitary sewer system, likely gasoline, in the area between Park and Parker, on the 75 corridor," said Lt. Daniel Daly with Plano Fire. "We have Emergency services and other City services working to determine the extent of the problem. Roadways and several local businesses have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution."

The U.S. 75 northbound service road between Republic Drive and Ozark Drive is being shut down due to the hazmat incident.

A fire spokesman said that two nearby businesses, Zenna's Restaurant and Rooms to Go, were being evacuated. Plano Police said people in a nearby Motel 6 were being told to shelter in place.

Police are assisting with the closures and getting people out of the area.

It is unknown how the hazmat incident began.

Check back with this story for updates.