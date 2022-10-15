Stormy and Turning Cooler, Cold Front Expected Sunday

After a long stretch of dry weather, rain is finally back in the forecast across North Texas.

A cold front will move into the region tomorrow, bringing showers and storms for the second half of the weekend.

While severe weather chances are low, they aren't zero. The Storm Prediction Center has areas to our north in a level one marginal risk heading into Sunday morning.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The rain and storms look to arrive in the Metroplex by mid-morning. The timing in the immediate DFW area isn't very conducive for severe weather but a few isolated cells could contain small hail and damaging winds.

The low-end severe weather threat will shift southward into Central Texas by Sunday afternoon.

While the front will bring rain, it won't be a drought buster. A general 0.30" - 1.00" of rain is expected across most locations.

In wake of the front, much cooler air will filter in. The high temperature on Sunday will likely occur not long after midnight. Afternoon temperatures will be divided across the area, with warmer temperatures to our south and much cooler air already arriving along the Red River.

Highs will take a big tumble next week. Top temperatures will just be in the 60s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. With clear skies and calm winds, overnight lows will nosedive into the 40s across the metroplex but 30s are expected in outlying spots.